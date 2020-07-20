Magu probe: Prepare for surprises – Presidency tells Nigerians

The Presidency has asked Nigerians to prepare for surprises as the panel probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, gets ready to submit its report.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Sunday.

Shehu said the Presidency had been receiving some little updates from the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel and the findings would surprise Nigerians.

He, therefore, asked Nigerians to ignore the outbursts of certain persons who have questioned the probe.

Responding to a question on claims by Magu’s lawyers that the probe was a witch-hunt, Shehu said, “I guess this is a question for the Justice Ayo Salami panel and I must say that panel is composed of some of this country’s most honoured people with integrity who will do the right thing.

“I am not going to pre-empt the panel investigation but I just advice Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.

“I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody.”

The President’s spokesman said the probe of Magu could cause temporary embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari but in the end, the government would be vindicated.

The panel led by Salami is investigating over 20 allegations levelled against Magu.

Among the many allegations brought against Magu is that he bought a house in Dubai worth over N550m while the interest accrued to N550bn recovered funds could not be accounted for.

The Presidency had suspended Magu and about 11 directors of the EFCC to allow for a seamless investigation.