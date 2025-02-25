The United Kingdom (UK) has announced an update to its citizenship policy, which will impact individuals who entered the country illegally, including asylum seekers.

Under the new regulations, effective from February 10, 2025, anyone who has entered the UK without authorization will generally be denied British citizenship, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

This policy applies even to individuals who hold legal status, such as indefinite leave to remain.

The UK government has introduced this measure in response to rising concerns over illegal immigration, particularly the use of small boats to cross the English Channel.

Officials argue that such crossings pose serious safety risks and contribute to unauthorized migration.

Since 2018, over 150,000 people have used small boats to reach the UK, with 1,554 crossings recorded as of February 2025, according to BBC reports.

The government insists that tightening immigration laws is necessary to curb this trend.

The new rule has sparked criticism over its potential conflict with the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which protects asylum seekers from penalties for illegal entry.

Legal experts and human rights organizations argue that the policy undermines the UK’s international obligations.

Several legal challenges have already been filed, contending that the rule disproportionately affects individuals who sought refuge under difficult circumstances.

Some who previously had legal status now face uncertainty regarding their citizenship prospects.

The UK government has previously introduced strict measures to curb illegal immigration, including the controversial “Stop the Boats” campaign.

This initiative, which proposed relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, faced legal setbacks when the first flight was blocked in June 2022.

However, the government remains committed to its tough stance on unauthorized migration.

As part of its broader crackdown, UK immigration enforcement teams have ramped up inspections nationwide.

With the new rule in place, individuals seeking British citizenship, especially those who arrived illegally, may face additional hurdles.

As legal challenges unfold, the future of UK immigration policy remains uncertain, and potential applicants are advised to stay informed about further developments.