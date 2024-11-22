The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday said it found nine different drugs and medications in the hotel room of the visiting US-based 51-year-old Sunday Abidoye whose lifeless body was discovered at the Creestar Hotel room, GRA, Sagamu, on Wednesday.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday to confirm Abidoye’s death.

Odutola explained that the Chief Security Officer of the hotel, one Mr Oluwole, reported the incident regarding the discovery of the deceased customer to the police, five days after his arrival from the United States of America.

She said on receiving the report, a team of detectives visited the scene and on arrival, found the body of the deceased already placed inside a car outside the hotel, being prepared to be taken to the morgue by his family.

Odutola said that the deceased’s brother, Jimoh Godday, residing in Imota, Lagos State, informed the police team that his brother had arrived in Nigeria from the USA on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

She explained further that Godday said he had called at the hotel on Monday and knocked on Room 109, where his brother was staying, but got no response after which he requested a spare key from the manager to enter the room, where they discovered his brother’s lifeless body.

Odutola said, “Photos were taken, and various drugs and traditional medicines were recovered from the room.

“The centre of the bed was soaked with a liquid-like substance. A friend of the deceased, Ogunmonti Ogunwole, confirmed that he accompanied his friend, Sunday, to purchase nine different types of medication the previous day due to his complaints of illness.

“The body has since been evacuated to OOUTH morgue in Sagamu for an autopsy.

“No known cause of death yet, and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”