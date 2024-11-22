The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Thursday suspended its chairman Mamman Osuman following widespread reactions across the country, after the northern body’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s policies, saying it had impoverished the North.

The ACF, in a statement, added that the interests of the North would be best represented by northerners.

However, Yoruba socio-political Afenifere, Igbo socio-cultural body Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other regional groups backed the President insisting his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari laid the marker for the hardship in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the conclusion of the forum’s National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, the ACF expressed dissatisfaction with the current economic policies, which, according to the forum, worsened conditions in Northern Nigeria.

The communiqué, signed by ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, also called on the President to review and reassess his administration’s economic policies to ensure they are more compassionate, considering the current hardships Nigerians are enduring.

“I do admit that some policies of the current administration are repugnant and adverse to our interests as a region,” Osuman stated.

“A sizeable number of our brothers and sisters in the region have demonstrated proclivity towards politics and political offices come 2027. They are already focusing on the 2027 elections.”

However, the ACF in a shock U-Turn, suspended Osuman in a letter signed by its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu.

The letter stated, “The attention of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been drawn to widely reported statements credited to Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, OFR, Chairman, ACF National Executive Committee, which were made during the meeting of the NEC, held on Wednesday, November, 2024, at ACF Headquarters, Kaduna.

“In particular, Mr. Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a northern candidate for the Presidency, come 2027.The statements were made by the NEC chairman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected Mr. Osuman’s personal opinion only.

“ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety. For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.

“A committee has been constituted for further investigations.”

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said, “There is no need for the President to have a say because they (ACF) are calling for an Arewa person to run for President. That means the Arewa person can run from any political party.”

He added, “The simple answer is that we don’t want to heat up the polity. We have not gotten to the point where people will be talking about 2027. We are focused on providing good governance to Nigeria,” Bwala added.

The presidential spokesman said Tinubu was dedicated to tackling critical challenges currently facing the country, pointing to his recent participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil.

“The President is very much committed to ensuring we deal with hunger, extreme hunger and climate change problem. That is why he flew to Brazil to interface with the G20 dealing with global governance reform, and the global governance reform has now come up with a focus.

“The focus is on hunger, poverty, and climate change. That is what the President is focused on. The President is not focused on 2027.”

Additionally, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised the ACF, stating that while the group has the right to express its opinion, it cannot claim to speak for the entire North.

The National Publicity Director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, said, “This has always been the position of the ACF. They have always been advocating and clamouring for their own. The ACF is not a political party. It is an association. It is more like a sociocultural organisation. But now that they have come out clearly to say they are not going to back a non-Northern candidate come 2027, so be it.

“But it is too early to talk about crossing the river when you have not gotten to the point of getting to the bridge. We agree that in politics or under democracy, people have the right to opinion. The position of the ACF is not against the provision of democracy or the constitution. They can clamour and ask for people to vote for their own. But the choice to do that rests on the people.

“As long as they are not going to insist on forcing people to choose who to vote for, we don’t have any quarrel with that. In any case, let them wait and see for the party to present a candidate.”

On his part, the National Publicity Secretary, Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, stated that if the ACF had truly been monitoring the political landscape over the past decade, it would recognise that the issue was not related to tribe or geopolitical zone.

“A northerner was in government for eight years and the North cried wolf. Nothing got better in the North. There was inflation in the North just as it was in the South. When Goodluck Jonathan, a southern President was there, he built schools and took care of the Almajiri. But when the northern President came, all those things were set aside.

“There was hunger and inflation in the country. Another Southern president p is on the saddle. However, I want to believe that after one year and six months or thereabouts that Tinubu has been in government, he ought to have started changing the narratives. Unfortunately, nothing good is coming out of it. What does that tell you?

“It simply tells you that it’s not about the person in government coming from North or South. It is not about the geographical location of the leader. It’s about the capacity of who you have entrusted the leadership of the country to. The Labour Party brought out the best candidate in 2023 and up to this moment, we still refer to him as the president Nigeria never had. But I’m sure Nigerians are now wiser.”

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have cautioned the ACF against divisive statements, emphasizing the importance of unity to overcome the incompetent President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, questioned why the ACF was making this statement now, noting that their previous endorsements had no impact.

In an interview with our correspondent on Thursday, Osadolor described the ACF’s statement as unnecessary grandstanding, stating that the focus on someone from the North versus someone from the South is neither needed nor beneficial for the country’s well-being at this time.

He stated, “Well, I want to look at this issue beyond the ACF position. I want to look at it beyond their names or their groupings. It is a systemic issue now. It is a matter that affects everyone in this country called Nigeria, and it is clear that President Tudubu is a credulous and a bad administrator.

“But again, what are the motives behind the Arewa Consultative Forum coming out now to make all of this public? Are they preparing themselves for the 2027 election? Are they angry with those who come as people they support or who ask for their support? Are they doing this to position themselves?

“We have seen all their endorsements in the past and how they amounted to nothing. So, all this unnecessary grandstanding about someone from the North and someone from the South is neither necessary nor healthy for the well-being of this country at this moment. What we need now is a united Nigeria, united in confronting hunger, united in defeating poverty, and united in overcoming an incompetent government.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, stated, “I would say that it is no surprise because everyone in the country knows—anyone who wants to be honest knows—that the economy and the policies of this government towards the economy are not really working. I have said that a year is too short to judge, but we are approaching mid-term. By May, it will be two years of this government.

“Now, it is not surprising, given the insecurity, the economy, and other issues, that the Arewa Consultative Forum would have come to such a decision. However, where I beg to differ from them is that the issue is not that the interests of the North would be better protected by a Northerner.

“The real issue is that the interests of the North and other parts of the country would be better protected and enhanced by a more empathetic, listening, and caring president and administration. That is what this country is lacking at the moment.”

The Publicity Secretary of the faction of Afenifere loyal to the leadership of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Gboyega Adejumo, on Thursday said the North should take responsibility for its growing poverty rate.

The Yoruba socio-political organisation said though President Tinubu’s economic policies might be faulty, the North should not tie the poverty in the zone to the present administration

The group added that at the core of the poverty troubling the North was the challenge of Almajiri and out-of-school children of over 40 miilion proving to be willing tools in security breaches.

Adejumo said, “Poverty has always been living in the North, the North has always had this archaic, very dehumanising practice of out-of-school children, the Almajiri, they will have children in their numbers and at the age of five or six, they will give them bowls to become professional beggars.

They brought poverty to Nigeria. They are the ones drawing us back. We will strive in the south with our companies, collect the VAT and they want to share the money with us. It is wrong for them to say someone is impoverishing them, why have they failed to send their children to school?

“Yes, Tinubu is not doing well, Afenifere has criticised his tendencies to simply tax and spend, we have criticised his terrible policy of subsidy removal as well as the floating of the naira, but then what happened under Buhari?”

Similarly, when contacted, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said, “Specifically, the issue of ‘out-of-school-children’ otherwise known as Almajiri, is not something that the Federal Government should be blamed for.

“President Tinubu as recently as Tuesday this week stated that ‘Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of the country thrives which was why his administration prioritizes initiatives such as Almajiri and Out-of-school Children Commission as well as Local Government Autonomy.”

Also, Ohanaeze Ndigbo asked the North to first blame former President Muhammadu Buhari for the current economic hardship affecting Nigerians, because the hardship started under him.

The acting President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, stated this on Thursday, in an interview with our correspondent, adding that they should not hold President Bola Tinubu, solely responsible for the economic hardship because Tinubu inherited it from Buhari.

Okeke-Ogene said, “It is not because the view is been shared by the ACF. Every Nigerian shared the view that hardship is biting hard due to the economic policies of the government but the fact is that the economic hardship is affecting every Nigeria whether Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo.

“Remember that Peter Obi asked the people one certain time that ‘Show me where I can buy bread of Emilokan?’ meaning that there is no region bad policy would not affect.

“Hunger does not know tribe or ethnicity. It is unfortunate that ACF is coming up to take Tinubu solely responsible for the country’s economic woes. They should also remember that some of them from the North have equally said that North have failed them, that in terms of Presidency, the Northern Nigeria has been President more than any other region and there is nothing to show for it.

“The immediate past President who laid the foundation of this hardship, they should start the blame on him. Although, Tinubu is the current President, he inherited the hardship from Buhari. Former President Goodluck Jonathan said he was going to remove subsidy and sell petrol for N120, the entire North and West went into protest and that was one of the reasons, they voted against him. It is what we imported that we are uploading.

“The economy went so bad under the leadership of Buhari and APC, but the ACF kept quiet, but now, that the whole Nigerians are unfortunately paying the price of failed leadership, they should not hinge the blame only on Tinubu. It is very unfortunate we are sharing the same view and it is the product of failure of Buhari’s economic policies and APC government.”

Similarly, the Middle Belt Forum lashed out at the ACF.

Speaking in Jos on Thursday, President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu wondered why the ACF did not complain under Buhari’s administration whose economic policies brought about the present hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Also, the pan socio cultural groups in Benue State distanced themselves from the submission of Arewa Consultative Forum, saying, they are going to support Tinubu in 2027, if he decides to contest re election.

Chairman of the three socio-cultural groups, Mdzough U Tiv, Ochita:K’ Idoma and Omi’ Igede, Iorbee Ihagh, said, “We in the Middle Belt don’t go with their bidding, we are okay with what Tinubu is doing, if he chooses to go for a second term in 2027, we will support him.”

Moreso, the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led League of Northern Democrats (LND) has formed a powerful coalition with other northern groups, including Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum, and Middle Belt Forum ahead of the 2027 presidency.

Shekarau, who was represented by former Minister of Transportation, Ibrahim Isa Bio, on Thursday said the coalition marked the beginning of a transformative era for Northern Nigeria.

He emphasised that the teaming up required commitment, collaboration, and a shared vision from all groups.

The former Kano State Governor stated, “In our efforts to rebuild a stronger northern Nigeria, I am pleased to inform you that we have also held consultative meetings with the leaderships of the Northern Elders Forum and the Middle Belt Forum, and our discussions yielded fruits with agreements in principle to forge a coalition among our four organizations – ACF, LND, NEF and the Middle Belt Forum. This coalition is not just for today but for the future-a future where Northern Nigeria regains its status as a beacon of progress, culture and leadership in Nigeria!

“This unified front will complete the long-sought unity of the North. The consequence of such a coalition will be profound: political entities such as the PDP, APC, LP, NNPP, SDP, state governors, legislators and even the presidency will be humbled and compelled to support and align with our vision, thus reclaiming the dignity, stability and influence of Northern Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

“It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you today on this momentous occasion. I wish to begin by expressing our heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum ACF for providing us with the opportunity to engage in this critical meeting. This marks the beginning of what we hope will be a transformative coalition for Northern Nigeria.

“The challenges facing our region – poverty, insecurity, illiteracy, religious intolerance, disunity and diminishing political influence – are indeed serious. The North is today in an ugly situation. Yet, we all know that the situation is reversible. It only requires commitment, collaboration and a shared vision from all of us. In truth, we owe ourselves and the generations behind us the solemn duty to do so. I am convinced that it is the spirit of this duty that has brought us all together today.

“We recognise and deeply appreciate the contributions of the ACF in preserving the values, culture and dignity of the North. Your steadfast dedication and resilience over the years have been a guiding light. In this spirit, the League of Northern Democrats brings fresh perspectives, innovative strategies and a renewed commitment to advancing the interests of our people.” – Punch.