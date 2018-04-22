118m Nigerian adults have no bank accounts – World Bank

Recent data provided by the World Bank says 118 million Nigerians do not have bank accounts.

The information was made available in the latest Global Findex Database report released on Thursday at the ongoing Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington DC.

According to the report, only 40 per cent of Nigerian adults have bank accounts. It said Nigeria and six other countries are home to nearly half of the 1.7 billion people who do not have bank accounts.

“Globally, about 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked—without an account at a financial institution or through a mobile money provider.

Indeed, nearly half live in just seven developing economies: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, and Pakistan,” the report read.