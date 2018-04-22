Senate: I never signed report on Ndume’s suspension, says Omo-Agege

Ovie Omo-Agege, the embattled Senator representing Delta Central at the Senate says he never signed the report that recommended six months suspension for Senator Ali Ndume.

Omo-Agege, on Saturday said a lot had been said on social media about him being part of a committee that recommended six months suspension for Senator Ali Ndume, saying that being part of a committee did not necessarily mean one must approve whatever the report of the committee.

“For the purpose of setting the records straight, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege refused to sign the report that facilitated the suspension of Sen. Ali Ndume. Available facts shows that of the 13-member committee, only seven signed the report, with six of them being members of the PDP.

“The only senator elected on the platform of the APC who signed the report was Tayo Alasoadura. Not even the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bala Na’Allah, signed the report. Ndume was elected on the platform of the APC,” Omo-Agege said on his twitter handle @OvieOmoAgege.

He said senators elected on the platform of the PDP who signed the report were Samuel Anyanwu (Chairman), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi), Jeremiah Useni (Plateau), Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta), Matthew Urhoghide (Edo), Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia).

“Apart from Senator Bala Na’allah, APC senators who did not sign the report were Omogunwa Yele, Muhammed Shittu, Ovie Omo-Agege and Binta Garba. Please let’s be well guided with actual facts when passing sensitive information on Social Media,” he said.