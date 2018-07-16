2019: Wike seeks consensus northern PDP presidential candidate

Wike, while hosting PDP presidential aspirant and former Special Duties Minister, Kabiru Turaki, yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said all Nigerians want the APC Federal Government sacked in 2019 and all PDP needed to seize the opportunity was for the North to present one candidate who will defeat the APC, and the rest of the country will support such a candidate.

“My interest is for us to have a change of government at the federal level and bring a government of positive change. Nigerians are tired of the failure of the APC. We are bringing a northerner as our presidential candidate. This time religious and ethnic campaign will not work,” he said.

The governor advised all PDP aspirants to run decorous campaigns and shun casting aspersions on rival aspirants, just as he decried the parlous security under the APC Federal Government which he accused of paying lip service to security, with resultant killings nationwide.

“Each time hundreds of innocent Nigerians are killed the APC Federal Government says that it will bring the killers to book. We don’t know where the book is,” he added.

Turaki, who was in Rivers State on consultation over his presidential ambition, said Nigeria needs an educated, energetic, young and healthy president to right the wrongs of the failure of the APC Federal Government he alleged to have destroyed the foundations of Nigeria.

“Today, the economy is in shambles. Investors are no longer coming to Nigeria. Even those here are leaving with their investments. The only legacy left by the APC Federal Government is hunger, despair, poverty and killings. The government is using Nigerian resources to fight the people.

“I am the person capable of defeating the APC. I have the experience and exposure to win. I will bring that experience to bear in the administration of this country. In the thinking of Nigerians, it is only the PDP that can save Nigeria from the malady that they are in today” he said.