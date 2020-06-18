2020 UTME: Anambra, Edo, Delta, Ekiti candidates scored highest, says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the states of origin of 13 candidates with the top 10 best results in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The candidates are from Anambra, Edo, Delta, Ekiti, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Oyo, and Ogun states.

Incidentally, all the candidates applied to study engineering.

Acording to the examination body, five of them desire to attend University of Lagos while two of them listed Covenant University as their first choice.

Two of the candidates plan to attend Obafemi Awolowo University; two also applied to attend University of Ilorin while one applied for Kwara State University and University of Ibadan.

The candidate with the highest UTME score in Nigeria is Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes from Anambra State who scored 365 over 400.

Nwobi Okwuchukwu David, also from Anambra State, came second with 363.

Two candidates – Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom and Elikwu Victor Chukwuemeka – from Edo and Delta states respectively, shared the third position with a score of 359.

At 358, Adebola Oluwatobi Paul from Ekiti State took the 5th position while Gboyega Oluwatobiloba Enoch, also from Ekiti State, took the 6th position at 356.

Ojo Samuel Oluwatobi from Ondo State and Utulu Jebose George jointly share the 7th position with a score of 355.

Osom Akan Awesome from Akwa Ibom took the 9th position with a score of 353.

Four candidates shared the 10th position with a score of 352.

They are Akakabota Fejiro Simeon from Delta State, Ogundele Favour Jesupemi from Kwara State, Alatise Monsura Bisola from Oyo State, and Adelaja Oluwasemilore Daniel from Ogun.