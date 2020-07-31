2023: APC denies Tinubu/Dogara ticket for presidency

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has described the purported Ahmed Tinubu/Yakubu Dogara ticket for the Presidency in 2023 as mere rumour.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State stated this in a BBC Hausa Service interview monitored in Kaduna, on Thursday.

“You know you can’t stop people from talking. In fact, rumour strives in a democracy. That is not even our concern for now. Our concern is to further unite the party,” he said.

Dogara, a former Speaker, House of Representatives, said last week he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC because of the mismanagement of resources by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

However, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Walid Jubrin, stressed, said the former House Speaker defected to pursue his presidential ambition.

He also said Dogara’s presidential ambition could not be realised within the PDP.

Jubrin said: “As a member of the BoT, Dogara never complained of any misunderstanding or quarrel with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.”

In a statement he signed, the PDP BoT chairman said: “I suspect that the former speaker has a plan. I begin to suspect that Dogara has a plan of becoming president or vice president in 2023 which he knows he will never archive in PDP.