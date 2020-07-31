Sallah: Police IG orders intensive nationwide patrol

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered intensive police patrol across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, in a statement, said the order was part of efforts to ensure a crime-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the country.

Mba said the IG had directed commissioners of police in all the states and the FCT to intensify confidence building patrols.

He said the IG had also directed the supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the 17 Zonal Commands to ensure the patrol covers all nooks and crannies of the country.

The FPRO said the IG urged the CPs and AIGs to ensure that major highways and critical national infrastructure were covered in their patrol.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), has called on Muslim Ummah to use the occasion to promote peaceful co-existence and collective effort towards addressing security challenges in the country.

The minister also called on all Nigerians to be committed to complementing government’s efforts to end banditry, insurgency and other criminalities in parts of the country.

He stated that security of the nation was a civic responsibility of all, adding that it should not be perceived erroneously as the exclusive preserve of the fighting forces.

Magashi, therefore, called for collective resolve to evolve ways to deepen the ethos and ethics of Service and Sacrifice to the nation at this holy period when Muslims perform sacrificial offerings of rams in supplication to the Almighty Allah.