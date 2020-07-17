602 repentant Boko Haram insurgents swear allegiance to Nigeria – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said that 602 repentant Boko Haram members had sworn an Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the last one week.

The ex-fighters reportedly renounced their membership of the sect and underwent the de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and re-integration programme of the Operation Safe Corridor.

Disclosing this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, explained that the ex-insurgents took the oath before an 11-member quasi-judicial panel.

He stated, “The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasise their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

“The implication is that at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the state.” Enenche further stated that over 822 former insurgents had graduated from the DRR programme.

Asked about the number of high-risk insurgents involved in the deradicalization exercise, the spokesman declined, saying the information was classified.

According to him, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East conducted several operations at various locations, leading to the killing of several criminals at the fringes of the Sambisa Forest and Bulabulin in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.