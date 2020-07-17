Reps issue arrest warrant after NDDC boss, others walk out of probe panel

A team of top officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) walked out on lawmakers on Thursday at an investigative hearing put together by the House of Representatives.

The Commission refused to make presentations before the House Committee on NDDC.

According to the acting managing director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Commission cannot partake in an investigative hearing which is being presided over by the Chairman of the Committee who has been accused by the NDDC of hijacking the Commission’s projects.

Professor Pondei was of the opinion that the NDDC would not get a fair hearing.

Following the NDDC’s action, the lawmakers resolved to issue a warrant of arrest compelling Professor Pondei to appear before the lawmakers and make a proper submission. – Channels.