Afenifere Chieftain, Fasanmi, dies at 94

July 30, 2020 0

Afenifere Chieftain, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, has died at the age of 94.

Fasanmi, who was a pharmacist, died on Wednesday night according to his son, Afolabi.

He wrote in a statement, “With gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, at the ripe age of 94 years.”

Afolabi said his father, who was a Second Republic senator, died peacefully in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Until his demise, Fasanmi was the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Egbe Afenifere, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He joined the Obafemi Awolowo-led Unity Party of Nigeria in 1978 and was a candidate in the Ondo State governorship primary election but lost to Adekunle Ajasin, the former governor of Ondo State.

Details soon.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Former Minister Sam Momah dies at 77

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah (Rtd.) is dead. He died ...