Ex-Pres. Jonathan felicitates with Gov. Wike on 51st birthday

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

The ex-President in a goodwill message to the Governor who turns 51 on Thursday described him as a leader who is striving to make a difference in the lives of his people by implementing development-oriented projects.

He said: “I wish to, heartily congratulate you on the celebration of your 51stbirthday. I am glad the grace of Almighty God has positioned you for great deeds in public service and outstanding contributions to national development.

“You have through your visionary leadership, continued to strive to make a difference in governance. Your commitment to national development and the task of improving the lives of the people of your state is evident in the numerous people-oriented developmental projects being implemented by your administration.

Your Excellency, I pray that God Almighty would preserve and protect you as you continue to improve the fortunes of Rivers State and transform the lives of the people.”