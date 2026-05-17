The Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) has launched an intensive forest and community-wide operation following the abduction of dozens of pupils and a teacher during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Commandant of the corps, Col. Olayanju Olayinka (retd.), confirmed that Amotekun operatives are at the forefront of ongoing rescue efforts, working in close coordination with local hunters, vigilantes, and other security agencies to track down the perpetrators and secure the victims’ release.

“Our personnel are already combing the forests and suspected hideouts,” Olayinka said. “We are collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted children.”

The operation comes after heavily armed gunmen, disguised in military camouflage, stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School on Friday morning, abducting no fewer than 45 pupils and a teacher.

In response, Amotekun has intensified surveillance across forests and rural corridors in Oriire and adjoining communities, areas often exploited by criminal elements as escape routes and hideouts. Local intelligence networks have also been activated to support the search mission.

Security sources indicated that the corps is leveraging its grassroots structure and familiarity with the terrain to complement the efforts of the police and other agencies, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state has deployed tactical and intelligence units, with authorities assuring residents that a coordinated manhunt is underway.

The state government has also thrown its weight behind the security response, urging residents to remain calm and provide useful information that could aid Amotekun and other operatives in locating the abductors.

Despite the heightened operations, anxiety continues to grip affected communities, as parents await news of their children. However, officials insist that the combined efforts of Amotekun and other security stakeholders are focused on ensuring a safe and swift rescue.