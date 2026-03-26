The Federal Government has directed civil servants working within the Federal Secretariat in Abuja to work from home on Friday, March 27, 2026, ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The directive was contained in a circular issued and signed by Abdul Garba, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, for the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

According to the circular, all access roads leading to and around the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phases I, II and III, will be closed from Friday, March 27, to Saturday, March 28, 2026.

“All Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Offices located within the Federal Secretariat, Phases I, II & III are hereby informed of the closure of all access roads leading to and around the said Federal Secretariat Complex, from Friday, 27th to Saturday, 28th March, 2026,” the statement read.

The government explained that the measure was necessitated by the use of Eagle Square for the APC national convention.

“This is due to the use of Eagle Square for the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Party on the said dates,” the circular stated.

It further directed that workers in affected offices should stay off-site on the specified day.

“Accordingly, all personnel whose offices are located within Phases I, II and III of the Federal Secretariat Complex as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are to work from home on Friday, 27th March, 2026,” it added.

The government also tasked heads of ministries, departments and agencies to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

“All concerned Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies are kindly requested to bring the content of this Circular to the attention of their staff, and ensure strict compliance,” the circular stated.

The directive comes as the APC prepares to hold its national convention at Eagle Square, Abuja, a major political gathering expected to attract party leaders, delegates, and supporters from across the country.

The convention, which will be held on Friday, is a key event where party officials are expected to deliberate on internal matters and set the tone for future political activities, including preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.