BBNaija: I want to become a billionaire farmer – Miracle

At the presentation of his prize cheque in Lagos, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, the 2018 winner of the Big Brother Naija, spoke about his new status, how he plans to spend his N25 million cash prize, and his future ambition.

How do you feel about the presentation of cheque and other prizes you won today?

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe: I feel very great. Who wouldn’t feel great? I won N45 million. The cash prize being N25m and I have a car. So, it’s actually a great privilege. I’m happy, I’m excited because this is kick-starting my main goal of becoming a billionaire.

Would you say you saw this coming?

Miracle: To be honest with you, I didn’t see it coming. As you all know, while in the house we had no idea of what was happening outside and that’s why whenever I was up for eviction, I was always tensed up because you never can tell what will happen next. On the last day, I was given a Pilot Captain outfit and I was astonished and felt perhaps there was something for me. I had already won N1m in the Payporte Game, so I felt ‘if you win Payporte, there is no way you are going to win this prize’. And then about the outfit, I felt it was a ‘comforting outfit’, like if you don’t win the grand prize, at least you have the outfit.

If you noticed, I fell on the floor when my name was announced because I didn’t see it coming. At that point, the only thing I had on my head was the N25m. I knew nothing about the other prizes. It was the next day Nina told me I actually won a car and a home theatre system. I’m still trying to come to terms with all these.

For the first three weeks in the house, you were laid back, was that part of your strategy or were you actually being real?

Miracle: People keep talking about strategy, trust me, I had no strategy. I’m the type of person that tries to observe first when I go to an environment. I like to take my time and that’s why right now, I don’t have a manager yet. I’m still trying to put up a team. So getting into the house, the first thing I did was to observe and know the kind of people I am living with before I started to act out.

You want to be a billionaire and a commercial captain. How is that possible because only few captains are known to be stupendously rich?

Miracle: Now I will tell you about Captain Lusan, one of my role models. So also is Aliko Dangote because I have two stages. The first stage which is my passion is flying and before I went into the house, I did my Private Power License Programme (PPL) training but I had financial constraints, which was why I couldn’t go for my CPL training. I think a lot of people knew about my dream of becoming a pilot and they wanted to help me achieve this dream. I am sure it was one of the reasons people voted for me.

The second stage is for me to become a billionaire. How is that possible? Most people see it as not being realistic. Someone did it and if he can do it, I can also do it. And who did it? Captain Lusan, he was a pilot. He has a similar story like I do. Captain Lusan is someone I would like to meet and let him mentor me.

Then the other stage is agriculture. I always say Dangote because when it comes to agriculture, he’s like the don. These are people I would like to meet; they are people I can gain from. I need their mentorship.

Most people tell me about entertainment. Well, before I got into the house, I was a commercial model. Some people also advised me to own a clothing line because while in the house I always get compliments like ‘you rock every outfit given to you’ but like I said, I don’t rush into things. I like to think and plan.

In the house, you exhibited a perfect painting on the wall. Are you also thinking of delving into painting one day?

Miracle: In the house, you are taught a lot of things, a lot of skills you need outside the house. Big Brother tried for us. Painting is something I did while I was younger but Big Brother revived it. I discovered so many things about myself in the house. Is it painting? Or even that my Farome song? When I came out, some people said I need to release that song but these things are just for fun and not a career for me.

As a pilot, what prompted your decision to go to Big Brother House?

Miracle: Like I said earlier, I don’t do things that I don’t have passion for. I just finished my PPL training and was into entertainment. Initially I wasn’t a fan of Big Brother until I watched the last season and saw things like the Payporte activities. It was all fun and those are the kind of things I like doing. I’m a fan of Gulder Ultimate Search but it was actually my sister who told me to go for Big Brother.

Part of your winning package is a trip to Dubai and you are required to go with one person. You did mention that if you were not going with your mum, the second choice would be Nina. Why?

Miracle: As you all know, Nina and I bonded in the house. So if I’m to go with anyone else apart from my mum, then from the house it will be Nina or Tobi.

What is the relationship status like with you and Nina outside the house; would you say what you both had in the house was a genuine relationship?

Miracle: Like I always say, nothing changes from my end. The kind of relationship we had inside the house continues but since we came back, we’ve not even had time together. I’m so busy that I’ve not even seen my mum, I’ve been going from one tour to another and I’m not used to it. Like I always say, I don’t like to rush things, I like things to happen natural. This grace God has given us has a validity period and if you don’t make good use of it now, you will lose it because we are both young.

Has the mention of Collins, Nina’s much talked about boy friend, ever unsettled you? If it does, how are you managing it?

Miracle: Since I came back, I chose not to go to the social media because I don’t want to see things that will weigh me down. First time I heard about Collins was in the house. And Nina was truthful about her boyfriend. She told me that before she came into the house, she had a discussion with him; she made him to understand that she’s going to Big Brother House and so he should expect anything. I don’t really get jealous like that. It’s her decision. Something I would never do is fight for a lady. It’s her choice. You know my intentions towards you so it’s your decision to make. – Culled from Daily Trust.