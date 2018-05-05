FRSC cautions drivers against rainy season hazards

With the heavy and incessant downpour of rain been witnessed in most parts of the country, along with the general drizzling effects of the rainy season and the need for cautions to be observed to avoid the accompanying hazards, the Federal Road Safety Corps has advised drivers to adopt the common sense speed limits

This was contained in a press release by the FRSC’s Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

According to Kazeem, visibility is always low, while there is accompanied foggy weather during this period.

He said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed worry at the rate at which people neglect the basic ethics of driving during the rainy season, which results in avoidable crashes, death and fatal injuries in some cases.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal is advising all motorists to make sure their vehicles are in order, stating that it is important for all motorists to ensure their braking systems, wipers and headlamps are in good shape.

Kazeem adds that the tyres are important to all vehicles; hence it is equally essential that motorists get new tyres with firm grip and tractions in order to avoid crashes during this season.

He warned against disobedience of traffic rules and regulations during this period, stressing that special squads of the FRSC have been deployed across the country to monitor compliance and bring violators to book.

