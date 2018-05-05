Ukehe community endorses Gov. Ugwuanyi for second term

Stakeholders of Ukehe community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

The leaders of the politically endowed community, comprising the former Governor of old Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi; former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh; Commissioner for State’s Capital Territory Development Authority, Barr. Chidi Aroh, Traditional Rulers, professors, among others, disclosed their endorsement while briefing newsmen after a meeting with the governor at the Government House, Enugu, on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo said that they came to congratulate the governor “for his numerous achievements in our state”, adding that “we are extremely happy about the peace that reigns in this state for the first time in the past twenty five years”.

They noted with delight that “all the major stakeholders of the state, no matter which political parties they belong to, feel that Enugu is a home, come to Enugu without an army of policemen from Abuja to protect them”.

Speaking on the existing security in the state, they said: “We have a state where the number of armed robbers that used to terrorize it in the past has been reduced to the barest minimum. Most motorists in Nigeria believe that Enugu is the best place to drive because their car is not likely to be snatched. Armed Robbery is at its lowest ebb.

“So we are extremely happy that we are enjoying this amount of peace and tranquility in our state and we thought we should endorse and re-assure the governor of our support for his re-election in 2019 and that he should continue in whatever he is doing to bring peace in our state because peace will bring development, it will bring investment, it brings all sorts of positive things”.

The people also told newsmen that they were pleased with the governor for his administration’s giant development strides with the state’s lean resources and his “extremely conscious financial management”, saying that “our state (Enugu) comes sixth from the bottom in revenue allocation in our country” and “many states that get more money than us cannot pay workers’ salaries while our governor pays before the end of every month”, wondering where he gets the huge resources to still execute massive infrastructural projects across the state.

“There are many communities in our state today that have access to the state’s capital because he (governor) has made this possible for them through his administration rural development agenda.

“Also he has been intervening in the health sector, in the education sector, we have had the highest number of primary and secondary school teachers recruited and promoted as we have never had in the past. So that is the most important things that we came to congratulate our governor for and to tell him that we are in complete solidarity with his achievements and we are endorsing him for a second term in office, and we are prepared to host him in our local government, where people of Ukehe community in particular will troop out in their large numbers to celebrate him”, they declared.