Borno Govt House steward commits suicide

The outgoing Governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, has expressed shock over the death of a government house steward, Mr John Achagwa, who committed suicide on Tuesday.

Achagwa, a steward at the Presidential lodge of the Government House, Maiduguri, took his life by hanging himself on a tree.

A statement issued  by Mr Isa Gusau, Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, said Shettima was shocked by the unfortunate incident.

“Shettima is deeply shock by the unfortunate incident, given the fact that the deceased known to be one of the Governor’s favourites as he served important guests at the Presidential lodge for more than 30 years.

“When he retired from civil service; Shettima had requested him to be retained as casual staff because of his good service and the confidence repose in him.

” The outgoing governor supported the deceased with personal funds which he used in completing his house at Polo in Maiduguri.

“John also had a car to himself and he lived very comfortably. He was known to be friendly,” the statement said.

According  to him, the outgoing governor has directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure thorough investigation including a post mortem and inquiries to establish the reason for the suicide.

