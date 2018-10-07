BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar emerges PDP presidential candidate for 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku ganered 1,532 votes from the accredited delegates to emerge as the party’s flagbearer at the party’s elective national convention just concluded this morning (Sunday) at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a tweet after the results were announced, Atiku thanked the delegates for their choice.

“This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now”, he also tweeted.

A total of 12 aspirants sought the prized ticket in the primary.

They were former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Included were the former governors of Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa and Plateau states- Ahmed Makarfi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, and Jonah Jang.

The rest were Senate President Bukola Saraki; immediate past Senate President, Senator David Mark; former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki and erstwhile lawmaker,Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Total count:

1. BUKOLA SARAKI: 317

2. ATIKU ABUBAKAR: 1,532

3. AMINU TAMBUWAL: 693

4. IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO: 111

5. AHMED MAKARFI: 74

6. SULE LAMIDO: 96

7. DAVID MARK: 35

8. RABIU KWANKWASO: 158

9. DATTI BABA-AHMED: 05

10. ATTAHIRU BAFAWARA: 48

11. JONAH JANG: 19

12. KABIRU TURAKI: 65

Void votes: 68.