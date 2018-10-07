Aisha Buhari condemns APC over impunity

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express her displeasure at the impunity in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She tweeted that many aspirants in the party used their “hard-earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day.”

These nomination forms, she tweeted, were bought at exorbitant prices.

She further stated that some who took part in the contest had their results delayed.

According to her, the delay was a ploy to give automatic tickets to preferred candidates.

Mrs. Buhari said this was condemnable particularly for a party that has change as its cardinal principle.

Aisha’s outburst is coming on the heels of the party’s national convention where her husband was nominated as the sole presidential candidate for 2019 elections.