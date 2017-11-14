Breaking: Court reserves judgment on FG appeal against Saraki’s acquittal by CCT

November 14, 2017 0

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the Federal Government to challenge the acquittal of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The three-man panel led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson reserved judgment after parties adopted their appellant’s and respondent’s briefs on Tuesday.

The date of the delivery of the judgment is to be later communicated to the parties.

The Federal Government, the appellant, had on June 22, 2017 filed an 11-ground notice of appeal against the June 14, 2017 judgment of the CCT acquitting Saraki of the 18 charges of false asset declaration and other related offences preferred against him in September 2015. – Punch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Ikoyi whistle-blower would have run mad if we paid early – Presidency

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), says the Federal Government does not want the whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of the N13bn in an Ikoyi apartment to run mad ...