BREAKING: FG announces next phase of eased lockdown tomorrow

The Federal Government is expected to announce the next phase of eased lockdown in the country on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known on Monday.

He disclosed this after the task force members met with the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, tweeted, “Today is the last day of Nigeria’s phase II of the eased lockdown, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefed and submitted their recommendations to the President for approval, the next lines of action will be announced tomorrow, SGF Boss Mustapha discloses.”

Members of the task force were led to the meeting by Mustapha.

Others in the delegation were the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu; and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The meeting was to brief Buhari on the ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and the next steps to take. – Punch.