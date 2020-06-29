BBNaija Season 5 starts July 19

The fifth season of the Big Brother Naija reality Tv show is set to begin on July 19th.

This was announced via the verified Twitter handle of the BBNaija show on Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the show on 20th of May 2020, had begun auditions for interested candidates online.

The candidates were told to record a two-minute video stating why they should be picked as housemates in the 2020 edition of the programme.

The Reality TV show had produced personalities such as Tacha, Mercy, Miracle, Cee Cee and so on

