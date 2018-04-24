BREAKING: Herdsmen attack church, kill two priests, 17 others

Armed herdsmen, on Tuesday morning attacked St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 17 other worshipers.

Our Correspondent gathered that the attackers also burnt down over 100 houses during the attack and sacked the entire community.

The attack came barely four days after the murder of ten persons by herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area and the destruction of several houses by men suspected to be military personnel in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

Most of the victims were attacked while coming from morning mass.

