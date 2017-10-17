Breaking: Leicester sack Shakespeare as manager

Craig Shakespeare’s reign as Leicester manager is over after seven months

Craig Shakespeare has been sacked as manager of Leicester City.

The Foxes have won just once in eight Premier League games this season and the club have decided to part with Shakespeare less than 24 hours after a 1-1 draw with West Brom on Monday Night Football.

The 53-year-old succeeded Claudio Ranieri – the man who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2015-16 – at first on a caretaker basis in February before signing a three-year contract to take the job permanently in June.

Shakespeare won his first six matches in charge, including victories over Liverpool in the Premier League and Sevilla in the Champions League knockout stage, and won twice more to ensure safety in the top flight.

The Foxes spent around £60m on new players in the summer, including £25m on striker Kelechi Iheanacho and £15m on Sevilla’s skipper Vincent Iborra, but they have earned just six points so far and sit in the Premier League’s bottom three. – Sky Sports.