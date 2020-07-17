Buhari orders Police to tackle insecurity in Zamfara

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu has received a marching order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately tackle the challenges of insecurity in the North West.

IGP Adamu disclosed this on Thursday when security chiefs paid a visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello at his palace in Gusau, Zamfara State.

He noted that the President sent security heads to interact with stakeholders in Zamfara state, to conclude how to tackle the crisis tearing the state apart.

Adamu said: “We are sent to Gusau today by President Muhammad Buhari as part of his concern on security challenges in Zamfara and North West in general.

“Mr President gave us a matching order to stop the current insecurity in this region.

“He directed us to come and talk to the stakeholders and identify the remaining challenges that have not been taken care of.

According to Adamu, there is the need to come up with strategies to address bandit and kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

He hopes that their closed-door meeting with stakeholders would be fruitful

He further stated that the closed-door meeting would entail several issues concerning security issues in the state and North West in general to have a general solution.