Buhari sacks NEMA DG, appoints Muhammed as replacement

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (retd.), as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this on Saturday in a statement signed by Director, Information, Office of the SGF, Mr. Willie Bassey.

According to Mustapha, the appointment, which took effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020, is for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the NEMA Act.

He said that the erstwhile Director-General, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, had been directed to handover all official matters to his successor “immediately”.

The President, however, thanked the former NEMA Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.