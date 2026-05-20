The Kano State Ministry of Education has announced the Eid-el-Kabir holiday for all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state.

This is contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Kano State Ministry of Education, Misbahu Yakasai.

According to the directive, all boarding schools are to proceed on holiday from Saturday, May 23, 2026 and resume on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Similarly, day schools are to commence the Sallah break from Friday, May 22, 2026 and resume on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The statement urged parents and guardians to pick up their children on the closing date and ensure their timely return on the resumption date.

“Parents and guardians of students in boarding schools are advised to pick up their children on the approved closing date, Saturday, May 23, 2026 and ensure their timely return on the resumption date,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Makoda, wished students, teachers, parents, and the entire education community a peaceful and joyous Eid al-Fitr celebration.