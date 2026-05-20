Fresh reforms are afoot in Nigeria’s complex tertiary education subsector. Specifically, the Federal Government has decided to exempt candidates seeking admission into National Certificate in Education programmes and some agriculture-related courses from sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. This represents a major shift in Nigeria’s admissions policy.

While the reform may help revive dwindling interest in teacher education and agriculture, the authorities must ensure that the policy does not weaken academic standards or further diminish confidence in the country’s tertiary education system.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, 2.24 million candidates applied for the 2026 UTME, held in April.

At the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced that candidates seeking admission into NCE programmes with a minimum of four credit passes would no longer be required to sit the UTME.

Alausa stated, “Candidates seeking admission into the NCE programme, who possess a minimum of four credit passes, will no longer be required to sit for the UTME. However, it is imperative to emphasise that such candidates shall mandatorily register with JAMB, and their credentials shall be duly screened, verified, and certified for the issuance of admission letters through CAPS, in accordance with extant regulations.”

The minister added, “In the same vein, this exemption shall extend to candidates seeking admission into national diploma programmes in non-technology agricultural and agriculture-related courses.”

In other words, the UTME stood as a barrier to admission for the exempted categories. Indeed, the UTME will never be the same again after the exemptions.

The rationale behind the reform is understandable. Nigeria is facing a shortage of qualified teachers, while agriculture-related disciplines continue to see low enrolment despite repeated calls for economic diversification and food security.

Many colleges of education and polytechnics struggle each year to meet admission quotas for these courses. Reducing the burden of UTME may therefore encourage more candidates to consider careers in teaching and agriculture.

For years, the UTME has served as the standard gateway into tertiary institutions. Though the examination system has often been criticised over technical failures, high costs and the psychological pressure placed on candidates, it remains the country’s most centralised admissions screening mechanism.

Exempting some categories of candidates from the examination is therefore a profound departure from established practice.

However, while widening access is important, Nigeria must avoid creating the dangerous impression that education and agriculture are inferior disciplines reserved for students unable to compete for courses such as medicine, law and engineering.

Such perceptions already contribute to the declining prestige of teaching as a profession. Lowering entry barriers without strengthening quality assurance may worsen the problem.

Indeed, educators should be held to the highest possible standards because the quality of a country’s education system depends largely on the competence of its teachers.

Finland and South Korea offer invaluable lessons. There, the standards are at the highest levels, as postgraduate degree holders undertake teaching.

Nigeria cannot hope to improve learning outcomes if teacher-training institutions become dumping grounds for poorly prepared candidates. Teacher education should attract bright and capable minds who can inspire future generations, not merely serve as an easier route to tertiary education.

The same principle applies to agriculture-related programmes. As Nigeria seeks to improve food production, agro-industrial development and rural employment, the country needs highly-skilled agricultural professionals equipped with innovative ideas, technical expertise and entrepreneurial capacity.

Simplifying the admissions processes should not translate into producing graduates who lack competence and practical knowledge.

Beyond this policy, the Federal Government and the National Universities Commission must urgently address the unchecked proliferation of universities in the country.

Nigeria continues to witness the establishment of new public and private universities despite glaring deficiencies in infrastructure, manpower and funding within existing institutions.

Without proper regulation and strict accreditation standards, many universities risk degenerating into mere degree mills that prioritise certificates over quality education.

The NUC must therefore intensify oversight to ensure that institutions meet global academic standards before receiving approval to operate new programmes. Expansion without quality control will only lead to further decline in the credibility and ranking of Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Importantly, the government’s insistence that beneficiaries of the UTME waiver must still register with JAMB and undergo screening through the CAPS is commendable. That safeguard must be rigorously enforced to prevent abuse and maintain the integrity of admissions.

Ultimately, increasing enrolment figures alone will not solve the problems confronting education and agriculture. Nigeria must improve teachers’ welfare, modernise agricultural training, strengthen institutional capacity and uphold uncompromising academic standards.

Access to tertiary education is important, but standards must never be sacrificed. Once universities and colleges become mere degree mills rather than centres of excellence, the country’s future will be imperilled.