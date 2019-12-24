Buhari sacks Postmaster-General, appoints new NCC Chairman

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday sacked Postmaster-General of the Federation, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi.

The NIPOST boss was replaced by Dr Ismail Adewusi.

Buhari’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, announced the replacement of Adegbuyi in a statement made available to one of our correspondent.

He also announced other appointments in parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The parastatals affected are the Nigerian Communications Commission; National Information Technology Development Agency; Nigerian Postal Service; Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited; and Galaxy Backbone Limited.

At the NCC, Prof Adeolu Akande (South-West) replaced Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South-West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Mr Uche Onwude (South- East) also replaced Senator Ifeanyi Ararume (South- East) as Non-Executive Commissioner.

The Presidency said that at the National Information Technology Development Agency, Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaced Prof Adeolu Akande as board chairman, while Dr Habibu Imam (North-West) replaced Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (North-West).

In the same agency, Dr Mohammed Sa’idu-Kumo was named as a board member.

Another change took place at the Galaxy Backbone Limited, where Prof Muhammed Abubakar replaced Mr Yusuf Kazaure.

Similarly, at the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited, Mr Yusuf Kazaure replaced Chief George Moghalu as board chairman.

Dr Najeem Salam replaced Mr Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development, while Prof Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaced Kazeem Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services.

In addition, Hadi Mohammed replaced Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.

Adegbuyi who was appointed as the PMG and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST in August 2016 did not complete his tenure in office before his sacking by Buhari.