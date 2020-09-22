Buhari sues for peace in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday asked all indigenes of Kaduna to cooperate with the government and security agencies to secure “peace and harmony in the state.”

The President made the plea during his speech at the fifth edition of KADINVEST, Kaduna state’s annual economic and investment forum.

Buhari’s call for peace comes amid recent efforts to secure the state from incidents of violent crimes.

For example, Southern Kaduna has endured ethnic violence this year, prompting the federal government to send Special Forces to the region.

Earlier on Monday Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said he was committed to ending the Southern Kaduna issue, which he says dates back 40 years ago.

“We must live together as brothers and sisters because, without peace, development cannot take place,” Buhari said at the end of his speech, which was effusive with praise for the state government’s work in promoting job-creating investments and building infrastructure.