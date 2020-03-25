Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Bauchi governor test positive for coronavirus

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A top source at the Federal Ministry of Health disclosed on Tuesday that Kyari, who recently returned from Germany, had tested positive.

The source, however, said the President Muhammadu Buhari had tested negative but the President would be tested again in a few days.

Kyari had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

He was said to have been at a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough.

Kyari has a history of medical complications, including diabetes.

Kyari, who is in his 70’s,i is one of the oldest persons in Nigeria with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Also, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a media statement made available on Tuesday.

The governor earlier said he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.