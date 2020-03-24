Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tests positive for coronavirus

March 24, 2020 0

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A top source at the Federal Ministry of Health disclosed on Tuesday that Kyari, who recently returned from Germany, had tested positive.

The source, however, said the President Muhammadu Buhari had tested negative but the President would be tested again in a few days.

Kyari had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

He was said to have been at a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough.

At 65, Kyari is one of the oldest persons in Nigeria with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Details later.

