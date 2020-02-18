CAN supports Lagos Okada ban

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lent its support for the new Lagos State Government policy banning okada (commercial motor cycles) in some areas of the state.

A statement by the association quoted the President of CAN, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, as expressing the support at an Inter-denominational Divine Service on Saturday.

He described the policy as a right step in the right direction, noting that some terrorists operate on motorbikes.

He said, “It is the same okada that Boko Haram used to bomb places. You cannot close your eyes to the security and welfare of the people. It is not about politics but about human lives.”

He, however, urged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to facilitate the availability of sufficient cabs and focus on providing safe boats to make the movement of Lagosians easy.

He also called on the Nigerian leaders to stop compromising security standards.

In his sermon, titled ‘Indispensable Jesus, Our Alpha and Omega’, Ayokunle enjoined Nigerians to turn to God as the choice of living would determine where humans would spend eternity.

Sanwo-olu in his speech thanked CAN for organising the prayer and thanksgiving service for the state and the nation.

Speaking with journalists after the service, Sanwo-Olu asked Lagosians to bear with the transformation in the state

He said, “Let us continue to understand that we are one another’s keeper. Even if things are hard, it will be for a short while because better days are coming in our state.

“The state is going through a level of infrastructural transformation that will be to the benefit of all of us in transportation, road rehabilitation, education and other spheres.”

In his comment, the Lagos State Chairman of CAN, Alexander Bamgbola, called on leaders to be humble.

“As God-chosen leaders, no matter how eminent our status or station in life may be, we should learn of Jesus Christ and humble ourselves in the hand of our Almighty Creator, who alone formed us to conform to the image of His son.”