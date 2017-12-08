Convention: Ex-Pres. Jonathan felicitates with PDP members, says no preference for candidates

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sent goodwill messages to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as they prepare for Saturday’s scheduled national convention.

In a message of felicitations on Friday by his media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President also expressed his optimism that the convention would produce positive outcomes which would help “the party regains its pride of place in the affairs of the nation.”

Dr. Jonathan also reiterated that he has no preferred candidate, stressing that he is prepared to work with all those that would emerge as new leaders, in the interest of the party and nation.

The message said further: “As the father of the Party, ex-President Jonathan has no preferred candidates for any of the positions, and is prepared to work with all those that will emerge as members of the new NWC, to ensure that the party regains its pride of place in the affairs of the nation.”

Below is the full statement:

“Ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled National Convention of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan wishes to extend his felicitations to the candidates, delegates, convention committee members, as well as all other party members, for their interest and participation at this important congress.

“The former President is pleased with the dedication and enthusiasm of all party members towards building a strong PDP and wishes all participants successful deliberations, as they seek to freely elect members of the National Working Committee, that will lead the party for the next four years.

“Dr. Jonathan is impressed with the level of preparations for the convention, especially with the number of the candidates and the spread and vibrancy of the campaigns, which has established a new paradigm for intra-party elections, in the country.

“Contrary to speculations and permutations by some interest groups, Dr. Jonathan has never discussed or plotted with others against the ambition of any of the candidates, as is being falsely reported by those who are adept at spreading negative stories against the immediate past President.

“The former President is therefore optimistic that the convention will produce a positive outcome that will help the PDP consolidate its position as the party with the best democratic ideals in the country”.