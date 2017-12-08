Rugby Nigeria on path to greatness – Mbagwu

By Akeem Busari

In what can be described as a half time score card, the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, Kelechukwu Mbagwu, has rated the sport highly in the country.

In a communiqué released the NRFF boss, stated that his board has embarked upon an ambitious plan to build the momentum of progress of the game right from the onset.

Mbagwu rued the plethora of challenges faced by his board which included the suspension imposed on the NRFF by Rugby Afrique.

He was however, quick to reiterate that a letter from from Rugby Afrique and World Rugby, is a recognition and endorsement of the present board.

According to him, was not an indictment of the board, but a wake up call for the NRFF to come up with an acceptable constitution.

“One of the first criteria for membership to Rugby Africa is that the union must have a validly adopted constitution. And the planned presentation of the drafted constitution is the initial step towards the adoption of the constitution, ” he explained.

He went on to relish on the strides achieved by his board which included the Sevens tournaments held across the country, namely the Gosar 7s in Lagos, Barewa 7s in Kano and the Northern 7s,which held in Zaria.

According to him, the highpoint was the Independence 7s which held at the Polo club in Lagos.

He disclosed further, that following the success of the recently held referee’s course conducted by Zimbabwean educators for Nigerian referees, the NRFF has lined up a coaching course for 12-15th, December, 2017.

Continuing, he revealed that the body has attracted sponsors like Vodacom and Fidelity Bank to join CMB as major sponsors of the body.

“This is an indication of what oye tenure is going to entail. And I advise you all to fasten your seat belts as we intend to break speed limits in our quest to achieve major landmarks and giant steps in the progression of this ‘game of hooligans played by gentlemen’ on our fair and fertile Nigerian soil, ” Mbagwu enthused.