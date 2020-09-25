Court restrains labour unions from strike Monday

The National Industrial Court has granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), from staging a strike on Monday.

The order also restrains the union officers, affiliates and privies.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima said on Thursday that the interim order was made pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court similarly restrained the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from stopping ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28 September 2020 or any other date.

Justice Galadima made the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

Also the court ordered the Police, DSS to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment or intimidation pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.