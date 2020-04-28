COVID-19: Akwa Ibom debunks reported infection of nine commissioners

Akwa Ibom State Government has debunked information making the rounds that nine of its commissioners have contracted the disease in the state.

A statement by its Commissioner of Works, Ephraim Inyang, on Monday described the persons behind the information as “insane blackmailers” sponsored to discredit government’s efforts at containing the spread of the pandemic.

In the statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the commissioner stated that all the commissioners healthy and helping in the first against the dreaded disease.

He challenged the carriers of the news to publish the names of the affected commissioners and indicate where they are being treated.

“The news going around that nine commissioners in Akwa Ibom are sick of COVID-19 is a blatant lie from an insane blackmailer, who is sponsored.

“I want to state here categorically that all the commissioners in Akwa Ibom State Executive Council are in good and sound health conditions and helping the state COVID-19 committee to fight to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state”

“On Friday, 17th of April, 2020, the commissioners gathered at the Exco chamber for the usual state executive meeting with the Governor, Udom Emmanuel. And on the 24th of April, all members of the exco attended the Finance and General Purpose Committee meeting and observed social distancing ordered by the Federal Ministry of Health without an exemption.”

He added, “Why would someone cook up lies at this particular time where we all need encouragement, support, and positivity to keep us going day by day?”

“As the commissioner in charge of the ministry of works handling the ongoing construction of the isolation centre at Ituk Mbang, I’ve had my colleagues stop by every day to see the progress of the work done.

“I challenge the writer to name the nine commissioners and the location where they are taking treatment.”