Coronavirus patient gives birth at LUTH

The management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Surulere, has announced the delivery of a baby girl by a COVID-19 patient.

The hospital, via its Twitter handle, @LUTHoffical, said the delivery took place on Monday afternoon.

“A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetists and nurses delivered a woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl this afternoon.

“The 40-year-old mother gave birth to a 3.3kg baby. Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge,” the hospital tweeted.

The Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, in an interview with our correspondent, said the newborn was doing well, but her sample would be taken for a test soon.

He said, “The chance of the baby being COVID-19 is unlikely; we have to take her sample for testing, but she is doing well. The baby is going to be with her mother in a separate ward and room in our isolation centre.”