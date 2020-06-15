COVID-19 cases spike in Gombe as Nigeria records 16,085 infections

Gombe state pushed Lagos aside Sunday on the leader board of the daily coronavirus cases, posting 73 cases overnight.

Lagos was not far behind with 68 cases, as the NCDC announced 403 new cases for Nigeria.

The new figure took Nigeria’s caseload to 16,085.

Thirteen people died in the last 24 hours. The national death toll is now 420.

Kano was third in the cases announced on Sunday with 46 cases.

Edo maintained its presence in the top five by posting 36 cases.

Abuja FCT, with the country’s second largest caseload after Lagos posted 35 cases.

The breakdown of the cases state by state

Gombe-73

Lagos-68

Kano-46

Edo-36

FCT-35

Nasarawa-31

Kaduna-17

Oyo-16

Abia-15

Delta-13

Borno-13

Plateau-8

Niger-7

Rivers-7

Enugu-6

Ogun-6

Kebbi-3

Ondo-1

Anambra-1

Imo-1

16,085 confirmed

5,220 discharged

420 deaths