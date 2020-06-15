PDP blames APC mercenaries from Chad, Niger for incessant killings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again decried the failure of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) and his ruling All Progressives Congress to contain the incessant killings of vulnerable Nigerians by bandits in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Kogi and Taraba states and other parts of the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The PDP said it was hurt by the horror and cruelty “our compatriots are facing in the hands of bandits, insurgents and kidnappers following the failure of the APC administration to get its acts together, tighten our security architecture and secure our nation, despite the huge resources it claimed to have spent.”

The statement read in part, “Our party holds that the situation, where marauders and insurgents, who had been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration, have resurfaced under the APC, to the extent of occupying territories, ravaging communities and killing our citizens with reckless abandon, raises a lot of questions.

“It is even more lamentable that the bandits have become so emboldened by the failure of the APC administration to the extent of holding Mr President’s home state, Katsina, to ransom.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that the APC has failed to account for the whereabouts of the political ‘mercenaries’ it imported into our country from neighbouring countries, particularly from Chad and Niger Republic, to participate in its campaigns during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.”

The opposition party said the APC as a party had failed to speak out against banditry just as it failed to take decisive action to end the menace beyond the usual condolence messages to victims after each harrowing attack on their communities.

The PDP urged on the President to “wake up from his slumber, rejig the nation’s security architecture and inject new blood into the system.