COVID-19: FG, NMA to finalise agreement on insurance package

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the federal government would this week come to a compromise on insurance package and other incentives for doctors fighting COVID-19 in Nigeria.

In an interview with THISDAY yesterday, NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, said many NMA members at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 were unhappy with their present situation, but that there was hope.

He said: “The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has informed us that the federal government was working on an insurance package and other incentives for everyone on the frontline, including doctors and other health workers.

“It is too early for us to say how well the federal government has gone on the package for our members and other health workers, so we are not clear yet what the packages are. However, we are hoping to discuss with the PTF chairman this week. In the course of the week, we shall finalise on this.”

He said the federal government had also promised to improve the relationship with the association this week, adding that it hoped things would get better in the coming days.

Speaking on the viral video where the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, was reported to have said he was not aware if the health workers were being paid hazard allowance, he said he had watched the full clip and that it didn’t appear the minister made the comment in relation to health workers in the hospital.

“I watched the full clip of the interaction the minister had with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the National Assembly. He was talking about those checking temperature at the Port Health Service.

“But even at that, the issue of compassion and being able to take care of doctors and other health workers should be important to the leadership of the health ministry.

“There is no time more important for the Ministry of Health to think about the country’s health workers than now, especially because we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic at this time,” he said. Thisday