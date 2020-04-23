COVID-19: Oyetola mandates use of face masks in public

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed the mandatory use of face masks in public places effective from Friday, April 24.

The development was said to be part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

A statement signed by Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday, explained that the decision to enforce the use of face mask was reached last week Thursday by the South West Governors at their virtual meeting.

Oyetola said the South-West states were the first to make the wearing of masks mandatory, adding that the regulation would remain in place till the states were rid of the pandemic.

He also warned residents against complacency, urging them to cover their nose and mouth with a mask whenever they step out of their homes.

He added that the sit-at-home order is still in place.

He further implored the residents to observe other precautionary measures of social distancing and regular washing of hands to prevent the spread of the pandemic.