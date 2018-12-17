Delayed campaigns: Buhari plotting to rig polls, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari was only interested in rigging the 2019 presidential election.

It said Buhari had failed to constitute his campaign council or develop a clear cut campaign blueprint, 61 days to the presidential election scheduled for February 2019.

This, the party said, was an indication that the President was not preparing for the election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said these in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan alleged that Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress had not set up a campaign structure because they were banking on their plot with the Independent National Electoral Commission under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to rig the election for them.

He said, “It is clear that Buhari has been overwhelmed by his rejection by a vast majority of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of his incompetent and corrupt administration; that is why he cannot articulate any campaign message after the failed launch of his copied and widely spurned ‘Next Level’ mantra.

“All over the world, patriotic and obligated leaders, who are seeking re-elections, go to the electorate to canvass for votes with their messages and solutions.

“But our President and the APC have been busy procuring phony endorsements, harassing and intimidating opposition leaders, compromising the electoral body to create illegal voting centres, delaying election budgets and holding the process to ransom by refusing to sign amendments to the Electoral Act that eliminate avenues for rigging.

“Buhari, who is already reputed to have wrecked our once robust economy, crippled our critical sectors, entrenched corruption at the high places, and whose administration has dangerously divided our nation with escalated violence and daily bloodletting, is seeking re-election with no solution to offer on any critical sector of our economy.”

The PDP spokesman said Buhari had nothing to offer on security; and had no message on education, agriculture, health, energy, power, employment, manufacturing and other key sectors.

According to him, instead of seeking ways to make amends, Buhari has told Nigerians to be ready to face more suffering and hardship in the remaining part of his tenure.

He said the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, were working hard, campaigning across the country and offering solutions, for which, he claimed they had continued to receive overwhelming support from majority of Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He advised Buhari and the APC to note that they could not have their way as Nigerians were determined in their resolve to resist any attempt by to rig the forthcoming elections.