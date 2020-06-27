Demolition: Ghana to rebuild, concede land, process documents for Nigeria High Commission – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Ghana is ready to concede the land on which the building belonging to the Nigeria High Commission was demolished.

Gbajabiamila also said the Government of Ghana, apart from rebuilding the structures, would hand over relevant documents on the land to Nigeria.

The Speaker disclosed details of his conversation with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Aaron Oquaye, earlier on Thursday.

Gbajabiamila had promised to take the issue up with his Ghanaian counterpart.

The Speaker in a post on his social media platforms disclosed that the pledges were made by his Ghanaian counterpart during a telephone discussion he had with him.

He said the Speaker assured him that the Ghanaian Parliament would work with their executive to resolve the matter diplomatically.

He said, “Yesterday (Thursday), I had a good and constructive discussion with His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament. He reassured me of the respect and regard the people of Ghana have for Nigeria.

“He stated that the Ghanaian government is taking the demolishment with all seriousness and has taken the following actions: perpetrators have been arrested and investigation is ongoing; the property will be ceded and all documents handed over to Nigeria under the Compulsory Acquisition Act of Ghana; and the destroyed High Commission quarters will be rebuilt by the government of Ghana.”

According to Gbajabiamila, his Ghanaian counterpart stated firmly that “Ghana will not allow anyone to peril the deep and long relationship between our two countries. Together, we will find sustainable ways to rebuild good relations between our countries and unite our people in our collective interest as Africans”.

The Speaker, while meeting with the Minister of Foreign of Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had on Tuesday, declared that the demolition was an affront and insult on the sovereignty of the Nigerian nation.

Gbajabiamila said, “I think we should make it clear to the authorities in Ghana that Nigeria is not going to sit down and fold its arms.”