Edo guber: We’re not aware Obaseki has left our party – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said it was yet to be notified of the reported resignation of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this in response to inquiries about Obaseki’s resignation.

“The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the Progressive party”, he explained.

“We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party.”

The APC Screening Committee for the Edo State Governorship Primary on Friday declared Obaseki and two others ineligible to contest the party’s June 22 primary citing discrepancies in his University and National Youth Service Scheme Certificates as the reason for the action.

This decision was upheld by the Screening Appeal Committee and the party’s National Working Committee on Saturday.