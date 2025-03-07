The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, interrogated the immediate past Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, over allegations of misappropriation, procurement violations and the diversion of N138,413,253.89 public funds while disbursing the 2023 budgeted funds for the ministry.

Also, a witness, Mohammed Jidda, presented by EFCC in the trial of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on Wednesday, told a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, that the former minister paid him a dollar equivalent of N200 million in cash for the purchase of a five-bedroom property in Wuse, Abuja.

The funds, earmarked for the 2023 budget of the ministry, were allegedly diverted for personal use, including money intended for the P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative.

According to a reliable source, Ohanenye arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja at about 11 a.m., yesterday, and has been undergoing questioning since then.

“Operatives are questioning Kennedy-Ohanenye regarding her alleged involvement in the misappropriation and diversion of N138 million from the 2023 ministry budget,” the source disclosed. “Investigations reveal that funds meant for women-focused projects were diverted for personal enrichment, and there were clear breaches of due process in the ministry’s budget disbursement.”

The former minister is also being probed for other fraudulent activities, including violations of procurement laws and the unauthorised use of public funds.

At the time of filing this report, Kennedy-Ohanenye was in EFCC custody as investigations were ongoing.

Efforts to get a reaction from the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, proved abortive at press time.

Kennedy-Ohanenye was among five ministers relieved of their duties following the 19th Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House in October 2024.

In her place, President Bola Tinubu reappointed the former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, as the new Minister of Women Affairs.

MAMMAN is being prosecuted by the EFCC in relation to the Mambilla Power Project on 12 counts bordering on conspiracy to launder N33.8 billion.

A statement signed by EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on X, noted that Jidda, a businessman and initial owner of the five-bedroom property, located at No. 12a and b Lungi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja while being led in evidence by a prosecution witness, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), disclosed that Mamman came to his office on Gimbya Street, Garki, Abuja and paid him the dollar equivalent of N200 million in cash for the property.

“The minister came to my office with Mohammed Hussein and two other persons to pay me the money. We discussed that they would bring naira, but they came with dollars. We counted the money and gave them the property. The document was signed between my company, Mohibat Investment Limited, and Mohammed Hussein as instructed by the minister. First, Bitrus told me that it was the minister that was buying the property. The minister was the one who instructed me to sign with Mohammed Hussein,” he said.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till March 18 and 19, 2025 for further hearing.