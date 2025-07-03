The Ekiti House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed Justice Lekan Ogunmoye as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogunmoye had been acting as the Chief Judge of the state since November 2024.

The Assembly, which was presided over by the Speaker, Adeboye Aribasoye, in Ado-Ekiti, confirmed Ogunmoye, as many lawmakers extolled his virtues.

Earlier, the House Committee Chairman on Judiciary and Legal Matters, Mr Babatunde Oke, read the committee’s findings on Ogunmoye to the Assembly.

After extensive deliberation, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the report through voice vote.

The speaker, thereafter, announced the confirmation of Ogunmoye as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.